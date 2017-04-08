NEIU to shut down for 3 days in the next month

Northeastern Illinois University will shut down for three days this month due to a major shortfall stemming from the state's budget crisis.
The Chicago-based school announced Friday it'll close all locations and continue an employee furlough program on April 11, April 12 and May 1 in addition to canceling classes. The move is an attempt to help make up for state support stalled amid Illinois' two-year budget logjam.
The closure will affect about 10,000 students and 1,100 staff members. Services like computer labs and child care will also be unavailable.
Interim President Richard Helldobler says he doesn't know how much longer the university can survive this "financial starvation."
This is the second time Northeastern has required employees to take unpaid days off since the state budget impasse began in mid-2015.
