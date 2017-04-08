Business

April 08, 2017 12:49 PM

Alaska high school helps disabled students find summer jobs

The Associated Press
BETHEL, Alaska

A high school in Alaska is helping students with disabilities find summer jobs.

KYUK-AM reports (http://bit.ly/2nOt913 ) that Bethel Regional High School is participating in a state-funded program that will match students with disabilities with local businesses. The program is designed for students with different types of disabilities, including those with learning disabilities and those on the autism spectrum.

Bethel teacher Jane Belanger says the students will be able to work for about four to six weeks up to full time, depending on their interest. She says they will also participate in a classroom component that meets for a couple hours once a week.

Ashley Crace, the director of special education for Lower Kuskokwim School District, says early work experience helps students decided which paths to take for college or career.

