April 08, 2017 12:59 PM

Lapeer plant worker dies after being trapped under fixture

The Associated Press
LAPEER, Mich.

Officials say a 47-year-old man is dead after becoming trapped underneath a steel fixture inside a Lapeer plant.

The Flint Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2pehwRZ ) that police and fire officials were called shortly after 11 a.m. Friday to Lapeer Industries for the trapped worker.

Authorities and company employees were able to extricate the worker from underneath the steel fixture.

He was seriously injured and transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation shows the death appears to have been the result of an industrial accident.

Further details were not immediately released.

