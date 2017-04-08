Maryland lawmakers OK changes to craft brewers bill

Maryland lawmakers have approved a measure to allow a Guinness brewery in Baltimore County and let craft breweries sell more beer.
The House of Delegates voted 119-15 on Saturday for the bill, sending it to Gov. Larry Hogan.
The House approved changes made by the Senate as a compromise, after brewers initially expressed concerns about restrictions the bill initially would have imposed.
Breweries would be able to sell up to 2,000 barrels of beer annually, up from 500 barrels now. Breweries also can ask the state for permission to buy another 1,000 barrels from distributors for sale in their taprooms.
Breweries that are now open will be able to keep their hours. The bill initially would have reduced hours of operation. New breweries will have to close at 10 p.m.
Comments