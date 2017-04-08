New owners hope to reinvigorate D.L. Geary's

The new owners of Maine's oldest craft brewery aren't wasting time in making investments.
The Sun Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2naKcPv) that two new 60-barrel fermenters have arrived in the past week and that two new beers will be offered next month.
Geary's was incorporated in Portland in 1983 by David and Karen Geary and holds brewery license No. 1 in a state that now has more than beer 90 brands. But sales have declined and the brewery has lost out on consumers in their 20s and 30s.
Alan and Robin Lapoint say their turnaround plans include adding two pilot lines to experiment with new recipes. They plan to debut two American-style brews, Riverside IPA and O.G. (Original Geary's), which will be offered in cans.
Comments