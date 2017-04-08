Business

April 08, 2017 2:27 PM

Contractor worker electrocuted in Danville construction lift

The Associated Press
DANVILLE, Ind.

Authorities are investigating after a man in a downtown Danville construction lift was electrocuted.

Police spokesman Nate Lien says the man was a contractor working at the Danville Christian Church. The worker made contact with a high-voltage power line while he was in the lift and was later pronounced dead.

Lien says it appears it was an accident.

The Indianapolis Star reports (http://indy.st/2peHi8M ) the contractor was believed to be in his 50s and came into contact with the electricity while working on church gutters.

A power company was on the scene to check the lines.

