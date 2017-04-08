West Virginia governor says budget, tax deal is close

Democratic Gov. Jim Justice says he's near a deal with the Senate Republican leadership to limit budget cuts to about $50 million while raising the sales tax 1 percent and cutting West Virginia's income tax.
Justice says the tentative agreement, which has smaller cuts than the Senate and House were advancing, protects higher education and services for the state's poorest residents.
It would raise the state sales tax from 6 percent to 7 percent, add a corporate revenues tax of 0.00045 percent and in 2018 establish new income tax tiers cutting the current rate 20 percent.
Justice says Saturday night they're not there yet but close.
It would increase the state gasoline tax by 4.5 cents and start his proposed road reconstruction program aimed at creating jobs.
Comments