Business

April 09, 2017 3:25 PM

Mom gets jail sentence in texting crash that killed daughter

The Associated Press
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J.

A New Jersey mother who authorities say was texting and driving when she caused a crash that killed her young daughter will have to serve a jail sentence.

Authorities say Kristen Conner recently received a 200-day term and four years of probation for the July 2014 crash that killed 11-year-old Morgan Avery Ferguson.

The Lower Township woman, who is also known as Kristen Conner, was driving a pickup truck on Route 47 in Middle Township when she crashed into a utility pole. Her daughter was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

