April 10, 2017 6:40 AM

AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices rise 12 cents

The Associated Press
DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 12 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.57 per gallon. That's about 58 cents more than it was at the same point last year.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.47 per gallon in the Marquette area. The highest average was about $2.61 in the Jackson area.

The Detroit-area's average is about $2.55 per gallon, roughly 10 cents more than last week's average.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

http://www.fuelgaugereport.com

