US energy policy review leaves G7 meeting without consensus

The U.S. administration's review of energy policy forced the G-7 meeting of top energy officials to close without issuing a customary joint declaration.
Italy's economic development minister, Carlo Calenda, told a news conference Monday that it was "not possible to sign a final joint declaration, since it would not cover the whole range of topics in the agenda."
U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry represented the United States at the two-day meeting, which included discussion of energy security, policies to move away from coal, natural gas routes and supply, sustainable development of electricity sources, alternative fuel and energy access and investments in Africa.
Greenpeace activists protested outside, calling on officials to maintain their commitments to reduce greenhouse gases under the 2015 Paris Agreement.
Comments