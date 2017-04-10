House budget puts hold on governor's plan for Medicaid

House leaders have unveiled a $40.3 billion state budget that puts on hold Republican Gov. Charlie Baker's plan for an assessment on employers who do not offer health insurance benefits.
The spending plan for the July 1 fiscal year announced Monday by a key House committee would increase total spending by 3.8 percent, $180 million lower than Baker's earlier $40.5 billion budget proposal.
Democratic Speaker Robert DeLeo calls the House budget fiscally responsible and says it will preserve the state's high bond ratings.
The budget drops the $2,000-per-worker fee on companies with more than 10 employees that don't offer health insurance. Ways and Means chairman Brian Dempsey says the House instead asks the administration to hold hearings before determining an assessment, which Baker called for to help offset increased Medicaid costs.
