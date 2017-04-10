Business

April 10, 2017 4:40 PM

Judge approves sale of Long Island college campus for $26.5M

The Associated Press
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y.

A judge has approved the sale of Dowling College's Oakdale campus on Long Island for $26.5 million.

The sale to Princeton Education Center LLC was approved by a bankruptcy judge on Monday.

An attorney representing the Dowling estate told Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2nVUUVl ) the new owners plan to use the campus as a private, bilingual K-12 school licensed by New York State.

Dowling closed in August after incurring over $50 million in debt and losing its accreditation. The small liberal arts college was founded in 1968 by the philanthropist Robert Dowling.

