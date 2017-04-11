Business

April 11, 2017 2:23 AM

Bid to strip gas tax hike from road funding bill up Tuesday

By ERIK SCHELZIG Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

An effort to strip a proposed gas tax hike from Gov. Bill Haslam's plan to boost transportation funding in Tennessee is scheduled for a vote in a key House committee on Tuesday.

The change supported by Republican House Speaker Beth Harwell would rewrite the legislation to instead draw the bulk of the funding for new road and bridge construction from sales taxes paid on new and used vehicles. It would also create new taxes on electric and hybrid vehicles, and increase registration fees.

The proposal does not include any of the tax cuts that the governor has proposed to balance against a gas tax hike. They would include reductions to the sales tax on groceries, corporate taxes paid by manufacturers and the tax on earnings from stocks and bonds.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos