Business

April 11, 2017 6:32 AM

Twitter users mock United over overbooked flight incident

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

A day after viral videos of a bloodied man being dragged off an overbooked United flight by aviation security fueled criticism of the airline, Twitter users are using the platform to poke fun at the airline's tactics.

"We overbooked but you pay the price," ''We Put The Hospital In Hospitality" and "We'll drag you all over the world" are among the faux slogans being offered up on social media under #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos .

United had offered vouchers worth $800 to anyone who would volunteer to give up their seat on the flight Sunday, but found no takers. Dictionary maker Merriam-Webster says online searches for the definition of "volunteer" jumped 1,900% Monday.

United Airlines' parent company CEO Oscar Munoz says he's "upset" by the incident but believes his employees took the right action.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos