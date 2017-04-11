Commissioners cap backyard chickens at 4

City commissioners in Fargo have cleared the way for homeowners to keep chickens on their property.
A new ordinance approved by commissioners clears up conflicting city codes regulating chicken coops and chickens. KFGO (http://bit.ly/2oUm6c6 ) says the new local law includes specifications for size, construction and location of chicken coops, caps the number of chickens at four and bans roosters because of the noise.
A permit to keep chickens will cost $15 to $20. The ordinance becomes law after a second reading.
