Business

April 11, 2017 9:43 AM

Markets Right Now: US stocks open modestly lower

The Associated Press

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening modestly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in banks and energy companies.

Fifth Third Bancorp fell 1.2 percent and Capital One Financial also lost 1.2 percent. Chesapeake Energy fell 2.4 percent.

In earnings news, MTS Systems plunged 9 percent after reporting earnings that fell short of analysts' estimates.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,352.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 24 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,629. The Nasdaq composite gave up 14 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,866.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.33 percent.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos