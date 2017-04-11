Mississippi sues firms, saying they polluted the environment

Mississippi's attorney general is suing companies it accuses of dumping toxic chemicals in Grenada and Water Valley that polluted the groundwater and air.
The Clarion-Ledger reports (http://on.thec-l.com/2o3JM9W ) that the attorney general's office filed two lawsuits Friday after outcry from residents and a U.S. congressman.
One lawsuit filed in Grenada County alleges that a Grenada plant which manufactured hubcaps dumped cancer-causing Trichloroethylene (TCE) onto land where a subdivision was built.
Textron, one of the companies being sued, said in a statement that it owned the plant for a short time decades ago and is "working to understand the historic operations of the site."
A second lawsuit filed in Yalobusha County names several companies as defendants. It states that TCE from storage tanks leeched into the soil and groundwater beneath a manufacturing plant there.
