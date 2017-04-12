Business

April 12, 2017 2:03 AM

Ohio legislative group honors son of MLK for advocacy work

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

The son of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. has been honored by members of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus.

The caucus presented Martin Luther King III with a proclamation on Tuesday during the first Ohio Civil Rights Symposium hosted by the Ohio Department of Transportation. Legislators said the award recognized King's advocacy for human rights and his work promoting equitable treatment of all people.

The symposium was intended to raise awareness of the value that diversity and inclusion bring to the state, its workforce and its transportation system.

Civil rights leaders from business, government and academia attended the event, along with others, to discuss contracting, business development, regulatory compliance and other transportation issues.

