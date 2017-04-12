Philadelphia's parking app shut down over vendor's problems

The Philadelphia Parking Authority says motorists will no longer be able to use its MeterUp smartphone app to pay for parking meters.
The authority says that's because the vendor behind the app, Pango USA, is having trouble paying its bills.
Philly.com reports that Pango got the authority contract charging only a cent per transaction, much less than the 20 cents or more similar vendors offered.
A company called Parking By Phone bought out Pango in October and has been unable to salvage the app.
The parking authority says Pango abruptly closed its Philadelphia office about two weeks ago and had fallen behind in paying revenue to the authority.
About 20,000 people were using the app, which was generating about $15,000 daily for the parking authority.
Pango didn't immediately comment Wednesday.
