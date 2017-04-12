Business

April 12, 2017 9:59 AM

Weight loses interim status, becomes coach of Islanders

By VIN A. CHERWOO AP Sports Writer
NEW YORK

Doug Weight is returning as coach of the New York Islanders next season.

Weight led the Islanders within one point of a playoff spot after taking over a last-place team on an interim basis in January. The team announced Wednesday he was named to the position on a permanent basis.

New York went 24-12-4 under Weight after he replaced the fired Jack Capuano on Jan. 17 when the Islanders were last in the Eastern Conference at 17-17-8. They responded to Weight, moving into the second wild-card spot in the closing weeks before a three-game losing streak knocked them out of the position.

The Islanders won six straight to close the season, finishing one point behind Toronto for the East's last wild card.

Before Sunday's season finale, Weight, who also is assistant general manager, said he wasn't sure if he wanted to return as coach but hoped to have the situation resolved quickly.

