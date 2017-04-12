Business

April 12, 2017 11:32 AM

Despite graft probe, Brazil leader says govt work must go on

The Associated Press
SAO PAULO

Brazilian President Michel Temer is vowing to keep the government running following a bombshell announcement that several of his ministers, both leaders of Congress and numerous allies are under investigation for corruption.

Tuesday's announcement that the Supreme Court is investigating dozens of top politicians could endanger Temer's efforts to reform social security and labor laws, changes many see as critical to restoring economic growth.

Temer said Wednesday that "We have to move forward with government."

He didn't explicitly mention the scandal, but said "If we are not careful, soon people will say the executive (branch) is not working, the legislative (branch) is not working, the judicial (branch) is not working." And he added, "It's not like that."

