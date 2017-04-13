Business

April 13, 2017 2:48 AM

McAuliffe: $50M Grupo Phoenix expansion to create 145 jobs

The Associated Press
PULASKI, Va.

A manufacturer of food and beverage packing containers is investing nearly $50 million to expand its operations in southwest Virginia.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Wednesday that Grupo Phoenix will create 145 new jobs with the expansion.

McAuliffe says he met with company officials during a trade mission to Colombia and Virginia beat out Mexico and Arizona for the project.

The governor approved two grants worth $1.6 million and the company will be eligible for other state incentives as well.

