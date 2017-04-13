Business

April 13, 2017 6:26 AM

Philly made less than expected from Democrats' convention

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

The Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia generated less cash than expected for the host city.

The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau issued a report Wednesday that said the convention last July generated about $231 million in total economic impact. That's nearly $120 million less than originally projected by the convention's CEO and $20 million to $70 million short of a revised projection put out by the host committee.

A spokeswoman for Mayor Jim Kenney tells The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2p03IyB ) that the convention generated positive publicity for the city that will "translate into economic gains that wouldn't have otherwise occurred."

Temple University professor Ira Rosen says convention economic projections are inexact.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos