April 13, 2017 12:54 PM

Family of boy killed on Kansas waterslide reach settlements

OLATHE, Kan.

The family of a 10-year-old boy who died while riding a waterslide at a Kansas water park has reached settlements with a general contractor and a consulting company involved in the project.

Rep. Scott Schwab testified Wednesday that he and his family agreed to the terms of the wrongful-death settlements involving his son, Caleb. The boy died in August on the 17-story Verruckt waterslide at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2paQlvb ) terms of settlements with Henry & Sons Construction and National Aquatics Safety Company were not released.

Henry & Sons was the general contractor for Verruckt, a 168-foot waterslide that was promoted as the world's tallest such ride.

National Aquatics, based in Dickinson, Texas, and its owner, John Hunsucker, consulted on the project.

