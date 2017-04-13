Plan would end utilities tax that funds Iowa energy research

A tax on utilities that has funded renewable energy and environmental research for decades at Iowa State University and the University of Iowa would be eliminated in 2022 under a Republican plan unveiled Thursday.
A spending bill calls for ending the assessment on utilities that raises $5 million per year for the Iowa Energy Center in Ames and the Center for Global and Regional Environmental Research in Iowa City.
The proposal comes as the Republican-controlled Legislature faces backlash over plans to slash funding for a prominent flood research center at the University of Iowa and a sustainable agriculture research center at Iowa State.
Lawmakers enacted the assessment — 0.1 percent of the annual operating revenues of Iowa's gas and electric utilities — as part of the landmark 1990 Energy Efficiency Act that created the centers. Eighty-five percent goes to the Iowa Energy Center, which focuses on promoting energy efficiency and alternative energy. The rest flows to the Iowa center that promotes research into global environmental change.
The plan calls for transferring the Iowa Energy Center from Iowa State to the Iowa Economic Development Authority and giving it a new, industry-friendly mission.
Instead of promoting energy efficiency, the center would be directed to help expand the energy sector's workforce, work with manufacturers to commercialize technologies, build the market for electric vehicles, advise utilities on cybersecurity preparedness and grow the state's natural gas infrastructure. Its core funding source would disappear in five years without legislative action.
About a dozen university employees would be laid off under the move, though the center's existing grants and pledges would be honored.
Sen. Mark Lofgren, R-Muscatine, said the assessment's repeal would force lawmakers to determine whether the center's funding should be continued in 2022. He said the transfer would potentially cut the amount spent on overhead, freeing up more money for research.
But Democratic Sen. Bill Dotzler of Waterloo said he was disappointed that Republicans were pushing the "major change" without debate. He predicted the centers would go away if their funding stream ends, saying it's unlikely lawmakers could find a different source.
"Iowa is really rated as one of the best energy states as far as energy efficiency and alternative fuels," Dotzler said. "The fact that we're changing the mission of the energy center and that we're going to eliminate the funding source is all problematic."
Iowa State announced on March 6 that it was supporting the plan to transfer the center, which caught many of its own staff off guard and angered environmentalists. The university suspended a search for the center's director and ordered staff not to award new grants, even though legislation to accomplish the move wasn't public.
Supporters say the transfer will prevent duplication with other state energy programs and align its goals with recommendations of a state energy plan recently unveiled by Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds.
But critics said the transfer could jeopardize research independence by putting it in the executive branch. Utilities have sought to exert more control over the center in recent years, particularly as it began supporting solar energy.
Emails released Thursday show Iowa State lobbyist Kristin Failor was privately working with MidAmerican Energy on the plan in early March — even as Iowa State administrator Wolfgang Kliemann, who helps oversee the center, had no idea.
"Can we catch up today? The rumor mill has started really running on site and I need to put some sort of plan in motion to ease and institute the calm before the storm," Failor wrote to MidAmerican's Andrew Davis March 2.
Five days later, Kliemann wrote that Iowa State administrators were unaware of the plan.
