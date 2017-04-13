Business

April 13, 2017 12:54 PM

Detroit officials mull municipal airport's future

The Associated Press
DETROIT

City officials are considering the potential closing of Detroit's struggling municipal airport and converting the area for other uses.

The Detroit News (http://detne.ws/2oDo3IY ) reports that Mayor Mike Duggan's administration will start seeking experts on Thursday for a study it hopes will change the course of the financially troubled Coleman A. Young Municipal Airport, otherwise known as City Airport.

The airport hasn't had regular service from a commercial airline in over 15 years. Detroit-bound flights are currently using Detroit Metropolitan Airport, located in a nearby suburb.

The City Airport, which now primarily handles cargo flights, is expected to have an operating loss of $1.3 million in the 2017 fiscal year.

The city hopes to make a decision by June to select consultants to analyze aviation and non-aviation uses for the area.

