April 14, 2017 2:05 AM

Detained Afghan family gets permanent US resident status

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

Lawyers say an Afghan family that traveled to the U.S. on special visas and was detained by immigration officials at the Los Angeles airport in March has received status as permanent residents under their original visas.

The family's lawyers said the family had final interviews Thursday with U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Washington state.

The mother, father and their three young sons arrived at the airport March 2 for a connecting flight to Washington — where they plan to settle — but they were initially detained and split up. Immigration officials planned to send the mother and children to a Texas detention center, but a federal judge quashed the transfer.

They were released from custody a few days later and traveled to Washington.

Government officials previously declined to comment.

Comments

