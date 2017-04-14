Deadline for filing tax returns is Tuesday this year

Taxpayers are picking up a few extra days to get their returns into the IRS.
Instead of the traditional April 15 deadline, which comes Saturday, this year's tax returns aren't due until Tuesday.
The combination of April 15 falling on a Saturday and Monday's Emancipation Day holiday in the District of Columbia is putting off the tax deadline a few extra days.
If Tuesday's deadline is still too soon, taxpayers can request an automatic six-month extension.
The IRS says nearly 40 million taxpayers have yet to file their returns.
