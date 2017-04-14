Business

April 14, 2017 5:15 AM

Founder of animation studio keeps company in Shreveport

The Associated Press
SHREVEPORT, La.

The founder of an Oscar-winning Shreveport animation studio has decided to stay in town.

The Times reports (http://bit.ly/2oFT92A) Moonbot Studios founder William Joyce announced Thursday that he'll lead the studio in Shreveport.

Joyce said in a release that Shreveport is his hometown and he intends on bringing back the company to its original purpose. That purpose includes original books, feature animation and television that can delight a worldwide audience. The company has also a hired talent who Joyce says embodies their vision.

In the release, Joyce said he very much wants to bring jobs and be nurtured by the community.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos