Business

April 14, 2017 6:37 AM

UPS moving air shipping operations away from Des Moines

The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa

UPS plans to move much of its Des Moines air shipping operations to Illinois.

The company announced Thursday that the move to Chicago Rockford International Airport in Rockford will eliminate 123 jobs at the UPS facility at Des Moines International Airport. Rockford has a larger sorting facility with extra capacity and is closer to major markets.

UPS spokesman Jim Mayer says all 123 people will be offered similar positions elsewhere in Des Moines.

The move of 13 flights a week begins July 16. Mayer says the change will not affect UPS customers in the Des Moines area. UPS will continue to operate one nightly flight from Des Moines.

About 900 people work for UPS in the Des Moines area. The company says it doesn't expect that number to change.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos