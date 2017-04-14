Court: State police don't have to cover troopers' tolls

A New Jersey appellate court has ruled that state police don't have to reimburse troopers for tolls they pay during their commute to and from work.
The ruling issued Thursday found an arbitrator was mistaken in declaring the practice "an established term and condition" of employment.
The case came about after authorities ended a yearslong practice in which troopers and other state employees were allowed to skip tolls on the New Jersey Turnpike and some other major roadways.
The toll perk was revoked in November 2010. When state police refused to cover the troopers' tolls, the State Troopers Fraternal Association filed a grievance.
The state attorney general's office, which represented the state police, declined to comment.
An attorney for the troopers union could not be reached for comment.
