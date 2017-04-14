Business

April 14, 2017 6:53 PM

Fake lawn signs with anti-immigrant message turn up in LA

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Fake lawn signs with the city seal and an anti-immigrant message have cropped up on a weedy street median near Beverly Hills.

The signs at Burton Way and Doheny Drive read: "Landscaping by L.A. City Council, We'd rather spend your taxes on welfare for illegals."

City Councilman Paul Koretz condemned the signs on Friday and said they'll be removed.

In a statement, Koretz said such messages have been turning up since, in his words: "Donald Trump empowered racists and bigots across the country."

Koretz adds: "The city of Los Angeles will never give in to these types of people."

Another official-looking fake sign posted last week in Malibu included the city seal and read: "Official Sanctuary City. 'Cheap Nannies and Gardeners Make Malibu Great!' (Boyle Heights Not So Much)."

