NY Assembly minority releases priorities for rest of session

The New York state Assembly Minority says its members will pursue lower taxes, tackle upstate unemployment and demand government oversight for the remainder of the state legislative session.
Assembly minority leader Republican Brian Kolb announced the group's priorities following the passage of the state budget last week.
Kolb says Republicans in the Assembly will continue to target programs to make New York more affordable, public programs more accountable and help benefits to families and communities.
The group will focus on increasing oversight for public agencies, tax breaks for small businesses and a bill that would address domestic violence prevention by creating a registry of violent felony offenders.
Lawmakers are scheduled to return to Albany April 24 and work until June 21.
