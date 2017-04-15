Former Omaha neighborhood grocery to become brewery

There's something brewing in Omaha's Hanscom Park neighborhood.
A former grocery store there has been bought by Tom and Lindsay Clements and is being remodeled into a brewery, Omaha television station WOWT reports (http://bit.ly/2o7eU8l ).
The former Clanton Grocery store operated for decades before shutting down in the 1980s. And Tom says there are rumors that the building used to be a speakeasy during Prohibition.
The Clements hope to give the building a new purpose while retaining some of its history.
"We are looking to salvage the original floors, which a lot of people have memories of stepping on the creaking floor — lots of memories of running here for candy after school, running over here for errands for their grandparents," Lindsay said.
The couple has named the operation Vis Major. They hope to open the beer brewery in late June or July and will also serve food supplied by Omaha's Stoysich Sausage.
They also plan to make the establishment family-friendly, Lindsay said.
"The great thing is about this neighborhood is there's so many families that can walk over," she said. "We'll have sodas for the children, snacks for them to nibble on while the parents enjoy sipping on some suds. Our goal is to create a very community-centric atmosphere where neighbors and friends can join here and enjoy one another's company and hopefully make some new friends."
