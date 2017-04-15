Thousands in NYC call for president to release tax returns

Thousands of protesters marched through New York City streets Saturday to demand that President Donald Trump release his tax returns.
The protesters chanted, "Show me what your taxes look like" and "We pay our taxes in this town" as they marched from Bryant Park toward Trump Tower. Police made the march turn left just before they got to the tower.
The Manhattan march was one of about 150 protests taking place in cities across the United States. Organizers said 20,000 people marched in New York.
"We're here to say we care," said Ilene Singh, 71, who took a bus from New Jersey to attend the march along with her friend Geraldine Markowitz, 83.
Richard Rice was covered in pictures of Trump as Adolf Hitler. He said he wanted to make Trump show how much he owes the Russian banks and oligarchs. "He is the most corrupt we've ever had," Rice said.
Actress Debra Messing, comedian Sarah Silverman and U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries were among the protesters.
Silverman said she felt "beholden to be an active citizen."
A few Trump supporters argued with protesters across police barricades and chanted "Build the wall," ''Back the ban" and "Obama release your birth certificate."
Trump is the first major party nominee in more than 40 years to not release his tax returns, saying it was because he was under audit. He later said that voters don't care.
Tuesday is the deadline for taxpayers to file returns.
