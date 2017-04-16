Nearly week-long tire fire in West Texas finally out

Authorities say a fire where an estimated 100,000 tires were burning for nearly a week at a West Texas disposal facility finally is out.
West Odessa Volunteer Fire Chief Jimmy Ellis tells the Odessa American (http://bit.ly/2oN6SFa ) a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Team covered the flames with dirt at the 3-acre (1.21-hectare) site. He says some flames may be deep inside the rubble but there's no sign of smoke.
No injuries were reported and no structures were affected. A cause for the fire that began April 9 is under investigation.
Ellis says every volunteer fire department in the area responded and firefighters were helped by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality but there weren't enough resources immediately to put it out. The tires have been used for a land reclamation project.
