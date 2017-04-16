Business

April 16, 2017 8:33 AM

Brown University to drop fee for low-income applicants

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Brown University will automatically waive the application fee for low-income students.

A group of Ivy League students had asked their schools to automatically waive the fee for applicants who are low-income or the first in their families to attend college.

A letter to the Ivies was penned by Brown senior Viet Nguyen in February.

Brown announced Friday it's waiving the fee for students who are eligible for free lunch, enrolled in a government program that aids low-income families or belong to a college access organization, beginning with applicants for fall 2018.

Brown has honored requests for fee waivers in the past. This shift means low-income students won't have to ask.

Brown says it wants ensure that application costs aren't a barrier and encourage more talented students to apply.

