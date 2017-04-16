Devices for cardiac emergencies donated to Savannah police

Emergency devices used to help cardiac arrest victims have been donated to Savannah-Chatham County police.
The six automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, were presented Thursday to police officials by the family of Cory Joseph Wilson. The Savannah native died in 2013 after suffering a cardiac arrhythmia during a class at Georgia Southern University. His family and friends organized a baseball tournament to raise money for the equipment.
Savannah police said in a news release that officers can use the devices to check the heart rhythm of a person experiencing cardia arrest and determine whether the person needs an electric shock to restore a normal rhythm. The AEDs will go to each of the department's precincts.
