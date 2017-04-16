Business

April 16, 2017 9:00 AM

Local liquor law causes problem for cafe selling daiquiris

The Associated Press
SUMMIT, Miss.

A Louisiana couple is trying to open a restaurant selling daiquiris in rural Mississippi, but they have hit a snag with liquor laws.

The Enterprise-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2p3Qp0e) the couple didn't know until after opening for business that a Pike County ordinance requires them to be declared a resort area to sell liquor outside a city.

Theresa Brazile and Karl Perkins say they will ask county supervisors to grant resort status to Big Easy Poboys & Daquiris.

Brazile said they complied with Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control regulations, but no one mentioned the county ordinance.

The restaurant has plate lunches, po'boys and muffulettas. Three daiquiri machines stand empty, but the restaurant serves tea, soft drinks and beer.

Beer is not regulated by the resort rule.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos