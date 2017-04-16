Albuquerque to install $25M in solar on city buildings

New Mexico's most populous city has plans to install more than $25 million in solar panels on city buildings over the next two years.
Albuquerque City Councilors Pat Davis and Isaac Benton made the announcement Saturday. They say the installations will mark the first phase in fulfilling a recently set goal of covering more of the city's energy use from solar power.
They say the first phase of the project is expected to save taxpayers about $20 million over 30 years.
The project will be financed through the energy savings and federal bond credits.
In September, councilors passed a resolution calling for the city of Albuquerque to generate one quarter of its energy from solar by 2025.
The first phase of the project will begin later this year.
Comments