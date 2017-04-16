Business

April 16, 2017 11:18 AM

Lawsuit accused company of exploiting foreign workers

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

A Guatemalan man and two of his former co-workers have filed a federal lawsuit against a Murfreesboro landscaping company, accusing the firm of trafficking immigrants for forced labor.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2pmAfi1 ) that Mynor Chox said he was treated like a servant and threatened with deportation if he complained about working conditions at Outdoors Unlimited landscaping company.

Chox got a temporary visa known as the H2-B that allowed him to legally work in the United States. In the lawsuit, the three men say they were forced to live in a trailer with 10 others, worked six days a week and cheated out of the all the money they were due.

An attorney for the company declined to comment. In legal filings, the company has denied any wrongdoing.

