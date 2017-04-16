Business

April 16, 2017 9:21 PM

Ohio energy company seeks approval for pipeline project

The Associated Press
BLUE ASH, Ohio

Two key hearings have been set to discuss if a proposed natural gas pipeline can be built under Cincinnati's suburbs.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports (http://cin.ci/2ou6x8a ) a public hearing June 15 at the University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash campus will allow citizens to express thoughts on the proposed 13-mile long pipeline planned to run under multiple suburbs in northern Cincinnati.

A number of community organizations have already announced that they will oppose the pipeline project.

An adjudicatory hearing is set July 12 in Columbus.

Duke Energy says it wants to extend the pipeline to increase the reliability of natural gas delivery in central Cincinnati.

Another energy company, IGS Energy, has asked to intervene in support of the pipeline project that would begin near the intersection of Butler, Warren and Hamilton counties.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos