Private colleges group slams U. Northern Iowa lobbying push

A group representing private colleges is slamming the University of Northern Iowa's attempt to get a piece of its schools' state financial aid program as "despicable and greedy."
UNI's Panther Caucus said in an email Friday that "it's not fair" UNI students are shut out of the $50 million Iowa Tuition Grant program, which awards up to $6,000 to students at eligible private schools. It urged supporters to contact lawmakers seeking change in the upcoming state budget.
The Iowa Association of Independent Colleges and Universities called UNI's push a "despicable and greedy attack" on the 48-year-old grant program.
Association president Gary Steinke said UNI students would "gobble up" money that goes to students at places such as Grand View University in Des Moines, Buena Vista University in Storm Lake and St. Ambrose University in Davenport. UNI already gets about $95 million annually from the state.
