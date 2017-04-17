Wyoming company replaces faulty house-arrest monitors

A bail bonds company in Wyoming has put new ankle monitors on inmates released to house arrest who were wearing faulty equipment.
The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports (http://bit.ly/2oFYx5H ) Monday that Teton Bail Bonds realized some ankle monitors were not working properly from November to February.
Company owner Kelly Circle says none of ankle monitors were being worn by high-risk offenders.
Circle says the problem emerged when a notification received by the company indicated one person had cut a monitor.
The newspaper reported that the replacement ankle monitors can track wearers to within 25 feet (7.6 meters) instead of the previous 100 feet (30.5 meters).
Circle says the company has five new monitors and is looking into getting more.
