Business

April 17, 2017 10:08 AM

AAC-bound Wichita St aligns with apparel maker Under Armour

The Associated Press
WICHITA, Kan.

Wichita State has announced an eight-year deal with Under Armour for players to wear its apparel and use its equipment, a contract that coincides with the Shockers' move to the American Athletic Conference.

The Shockers' high-profile basketball program had been aligned with Nike, but other programs had worn uniforms from other companies. The volleyball program, for example, wore Adidas last season.

One of the benefits of the contract is to establish uniformity throughout the department.

All teams will honor the terms of existing agreements, which means the basketball team will continue to wear Nike next season. It will begin wearing Under Armour gear for the 2018-19 season.

Other AAC schools that wear Under Armour include South Florida, Cincinnati and Temple.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos