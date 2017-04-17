Business

April 17, 2017 9:31 PM

California AG sues vets charities, alleging misuse of funds

The Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has filed a civil lawsuit seeking to dissolve and recover hundreds of thousands of dollars from two charities that purport to support veterans.

Becerra on Monday filed the suit against the Wounded Warriors Support Group and Central Coast Equine Rescue and Retirement, which are both run by the family of Matthew G. Gregory.

Becerra's suit alleges that the operators ran raffles to support the groups then diverted the money for personal use including travel, dining, shopping at Victoria's Secret and paying off credit card debt.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages, civil penalties and the dissolution of both charities. It also seeks to forbid the family from running a charity in California.

An after-hours phone message seeking comment from Gregory was not immediately returned.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos