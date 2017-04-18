Business

April 18, 2017 2:07 AM

Morial Convention Center GM Bob Johnson retires in September

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

Bob Johnson, president and general manager of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, will retire in September after a decade at the helm of the facility.

The New Orleans Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2oGs0uD ) Johnson's career in venue management has spanned nearly five decades. Johnson helped open the Lakefront Arena. He was also served as the general manager of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for 10 years.

Recently, Johnson has overseen a nearly $84 million effort to transform Convention Center Boulevard into a more pedestrian-friendly design to connect the Warehouse District to the French Quarter.

The Convention Center is in the midst of a $1.5 billion project that will add a hotel, retail restaurants and entertainment venues along the riverfront development. Officials say in recent months negotiations with a team of developers have stalled.

