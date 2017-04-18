Broken sewer line from Fontainebleau State Park repaired

Park officials say they've repaired a broken sewer line that has been leaking untreated wastewater from Fontainebleau State Park into Bayou Castine near Mandeville.
The New Orleans Advocate (http://bit.ly/2pceG4i ) reports the park was closed to day visitors Friday and Saturday so the state could install portable toilets while the sewer line was shut down.
Mandeville officials say they discovered the leak because they had been searching for the cause of high fecal coliform bacteria counts in Bayou Castine, which flows into Lake Pontchartrain.
Louisiana State Parks spokeswoman Sharon Broussard says the problem was caused by damage to a fitting a few feet below the surface of the bayou. The fitting has been replaced by the Office of State Parks' master plumber.
Comments