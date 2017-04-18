Business

April 18, 2017 3:47 AM

Private Dubai TV channel shutting down amid slowdown

By JON GAMBRELL Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

A privately owned Dubai satellite television channel is shutting down amid an economic slowdown caused by low oil prices.

Staff at the English-language channel City7 said Tuesday they were in the process of shutting down. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they feared repercussions.

The channel is owned by BinHendi Enterprises, a private firm with a variety of interests in retail and other industries. Telephone calls to the company's headquarters rang unanswered Tuesday and no one responded to emails requesting comment.

The TV channel's demise brings more media job losses to the oil-rich United Arab Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula.

A state-backed, English-language newspaper in Abu Dhabi called The National laid off some of its staff Sunday.

