Tech CEO: LGBT law's repeal not decisive in decision to move

North Carolina's decision to partially repeal a law limiting protections for LGBT residents was important but not decisive for a technology company to move from California's Silicon Valley, the company's CEO said Tuesday.
The decision two weeks ago to take the North Carolina "bathroom bill," called House Bill 2, off the books was an important step to make Trilliant Networks' employees comfortable enough to embrace a North Carolina move, CEO Andrew White said. The Raleigh suburb of Cary was also selected due to its attractive cost of living, great universities and short commuting distances compared to its current headquarters in Redwood City, California, he said.
"I think it was a step in the right direction that convinced us that we felt comfortable enough," White said.
The compromise on HB2 between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and legislative Republicans left in place prohibitions against local governments adopting ordinances on LGBT rights.
Cooper has said the repeal would open the door to more companies moving to North Carolina. HB2's supporters have said North Carolina's growth wasn't hampered by the law passed in March 2016. The law also required transgender people to use public bathrooms conforming with their sex at birth.
Trilliant makes secure wireless networks that help electric utilities better measure and distribute power. The company's revenues of more than $100 million a year are growing by about 35 percent annually, White said.
North Carolina has promised $1.5 million in tax breaks and training over 12 years if the Trilliant meets job and investment targets. Nashville, Tennessee, and Tampa, Florida, were also finalists before the company's decision to create 130 jobs paying an average salary of $105,000 over the next four years.
